Retired Head Master in Odisha convicted in Vigilance case

Berhampur: A retired Head Master of City High School in Berhampur has been convicted in a vigilance case and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment.

Aruna Chand Dash, the ex-Head Master (Retired) of City High School was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance Berhampur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years as he was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

The court also directed him to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Aruna Chand Dash, Ex-Head Master (Retired), City High School, Berhampur following his conviction.

Prafulla Kumar Patel, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division had investigated the case and Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Berhampur conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

