Results of NEET 2024 published, Odisha topper from Jajpur

The result of NEET 2024 has been released recently. The students of the Jajpur Road-based Private educational institute appeared for this exam.

It is worth mentioning that, Satyajit Parida, a student of this educational institution, has become the topper in Odisha with a total number of 715 out of 720, while he ranked 153 in the all India basis.

Similarly, 12 students of this educational institution have more than 700 marks, 29 have more than 690 and 118 have more than 650 marks. However, the parents and the college authorities are very happy about the success of the students.

On the other hand, among the successful students, 35 have qualified in AIIMS and 150 to 160 have qualified or qualified for MBBS education in government colleges, informed the college authorities in a press conference organized in the college premises today. On this occasion, meritorious students were felicitated.