Results of +3 Degree, Utkal University published

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Bhubaneswar: Results of +3 Degree 6th Semester Regular and Back (New Model Syllabus) Exam 2026 (2023 A.B. Regular and 2020, 2021 and 2022 A.B. Back) in Arts/Science/ Commerce (Pass and Honours) are published.

The individual Grade Sheet/ Tabulation Register are being sent separately to the respective Colleges through online uuems portal for distribution to the candidates concerned. The candidates are advised to get their Grade Sheet from their respective colleges.

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The final 6th Semester compliance results of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Admission Batch candidates (Those who have appeared the 6th Semester Back Paper Exam 2026) are also published.

Any mistake detected may be brought to the notice of the Controller of Exam, Utkal University within thirty days from the date of publication of the result through the respective Principals of the colleges with all details and supporting documents that is Admit Card, Memo form, Attendance Sheet, M.P. Notification, Internal Exam, Practical Exam etc. for necessary verification and correction, reads a notification issued by the Controller of Examination, Utkal University today.