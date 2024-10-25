Restrictions on tourists to visit Puri and Konark in Odisha lifted

Puri: In the wake of Cyclone Dana, tourists were banned from Puri by the government and administration for two days. However, Puri has not been affected much by the cyclonic storm that has already made landfall. Hence, now the administration has withdrawn the restrictions for tourists. Accordingly, now tourists are allowed to visit the Puri temple as before.

Similarly, restrictions on the famous Konark Sun Temple have also been withdrawn. Now the tourists and devotees can visit the Sun Temple and visit the Chandrabhaga beach as before.

However, the district collector Siddharth Shankar advised tourists not to venture into the sea as the sea is still rough.

He also said that the impact of the cyclone was not so widespread in the district. However, as there is forecast of further rain, the District Magistrate has requested the general public and tourists to be careful.

