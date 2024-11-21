Restaurant sealed for serving low quality food in Rourkela

Rourkela: A known restaurant has been sealed for 7 days in Rourkela, in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Thursday for serving low quality food. The restaurant has been sealed in presence of Magistrate.

The restaurant that has been sealed has been identified as the Madhuvan Restaurant.

As per reports, earlier notice had been issued to this restaurant for serving low quality food and unhealthy atmosphere in the eatery. However, the restaurant management did not pay heed to the notice.

Accordingly, the food inspector visited the restaurant along with his team members today and collected food sample. Later, not satisfied with the food quality, the restaurant was sealed with the directive issued by the Additional District Magistrate for 7 days.

Also read: Fire breaks out at electric appliances repair shop in Buxi Bazar of Cuttack