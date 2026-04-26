Respite from scorching heatwaves! IMD issues yellow warning for light to moderate rain, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Good news for the people of Odisha as they might get some respite from scorching heatwave conditions as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow warnings for light to moderate rain.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur in parts of the state for the next seven days while hot and humid conditions is also very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts for next couple of days.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 27):

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Rayagada and Koraput.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 27 to 8.30 AM of April 28):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 28 to 8.30 AM of April 29):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Rayagada, Sundergarh, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Koraput.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Balasore and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 29 to 8.30 AM of April 30):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Balasore and at one or two places over the rest districts of

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 30 to 8.30 AM of May 1):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Angul, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundergarh and Deogarh.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 1 to 8.30 AM of May 2):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and at one or two places over rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada and Sundergarh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Boudh.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 2 to 8.30 AM of May 3):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, and Dhenkanal and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Also Read: Heatwave Relief In Five Districts Of Odisha