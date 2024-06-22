Reshuffle of 494 Police personnel to be effected in Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: A big reshuffle of police personnel in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has been notified on Saturday. Reportedly, as many as 494 police personnel are to be reshuffled soon in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The District Police Headquarters of Mayurbhanj district notified the said Government order on Saturday.

Reportedly, the reshuffle of police personnel has been effected for the working Constables and havildars.