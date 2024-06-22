Reshuffle of 494 Police personnel to be effected in Mayurbhanj district

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Reshuffle of 494 Police personnel in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A big reshuffle of police personnel in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has been notified on Saturday. Reportedly, as many as 494 police personnel are to be reshuffled soon in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The District Police Headquarters of Mayurbhanj district notified the said Government order on Saturday.

As per a notification issued by the District Police Head quarters in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, as many as 494 police personnel have been transferred to other places.

Reportedly, the reshuffle of police personnel has been effected for the working Constables and havildars.

Also read: Man kills father and mother in Balasore of Odisha, probe underway

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6610 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.