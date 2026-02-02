Reserved coach goes missing on Odisha express, passengers left stranded

Advertisement

Sambalpur: On Sunday morning a reserved AC 3-Tier coach of the Sambalpur-Nanded Express (Train No. 20809) disappeared at the Sambalpur railway station in Odisha and created confusion and inconvenience to the passengers who had booked their seats in the coach.

When the train arrived at the platform, about 57 passengers, each of whom had his or her reservation confirmed in the BE-2 coach found that their compartment was not attached to the rake. The sudden disappearance caused havoc and displeasure within the platform, as the passengers were in doubt of the next step to be taken.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials accepted the lapse and said that the booked coach was not attached because of a technical problem before the train was supposed to leave. Railway train personnel, with some Traveling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), temporarily housed the inconvenienced passengers in empty seats of other carriages to prevent the train being held up.

To resolve the situation of the missing coach completely, the authorities of the railways arranged to add a replacement coach at Visakhapatnam Junction later on along the route and joined it to fit all the passengers. Officials explained that safety and comfort of passengers were the major concern and the situation was managed with caution despite confusion at Sambalpur.

The event highlights a continuous struggle in operations and coach control inside Indian Railways, especially in busy express services with long journey travelers.