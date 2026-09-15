Rescued orangutans to be shifted to open enclosure at Nandankanan

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Bhubaneswar: The five baby orangutans, rescued from Bichitrapur forest in Bhograi block of Balasore district and currently kept at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, will be shifted to an open enclosure from the glass enclosure of the zoo, informed Dr. Aditya Prasad Acharya, the Project Coordinator of Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at the Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT).

While speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV, Acharya said that plans have been made to shift the orangutans to open enclosure from the glass enclosure with the aim to help them acclimatize to the local environment and temperatures.

Enclosures featuring an open-air area—akin to a home courtyard—will be constructed; within these, the animals will have access to air-conditioned rooms while also being able to enjoy the sunshine and open sky, he informed.

He further said, “These measures are taken to ensure the orangutans—particularly the young ones—remain stress-free and have opportunities for recreation.”

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Additionally, a five-member committee has been constituted to improve the care and management of orangutans. This committee will decide on matters such as vaccinations and the steps needed to help them adapt to the external environment, said Acharya adding that all the five orangutans are currently healthy and are being fed properly.

Besides, a veterinarian from OUAT, who is also part of the five-member committee, along with others is also keeping a close watch on them.