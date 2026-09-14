Rescued Orangutan Develops Fever, Nandankanan Zoo on Alert

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Bhubaneswar: Concern has resurfaced at Nandankanan Zoological Park after one of the five rescued orangutans developed a fever. Following the development, a specialised veterinary team has been put on alert and is closely monitoring the animal’s health.

The ailing orangutan is currently receiving special medical care at Nandankanan, with veterinarians keeping a close watch on its condition. The five orangutans were brought to Nandankanan following their rescue from Bhograi forest in Balasore.

Meanwhile, the authorities have taken a major step towards ensuring the proper care and well-being of all five young orangutans. A five-member technical committee has been constituted to monitor their health and diet.

The committee will examine all aspects related to the care of the orangutans at Nandankanan and provide expert recommendations on their diet, healthcare and living conditions. It will also advise authorities on maintaining a suitable environment for the animals.

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The Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park will serve as the Member-Convener of the committee. Other members include a veterinarian from the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, a representative from the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun, and the Project Coordinator of the Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT, Bhubaneswar.

If required, the committee may also seek assistance and expert advice from other institutions and specialists from across India and abroad.

The move comes as authorities step up efforts to ensure specialised care and long-term well-being of the rescued orangutans at Nandankanan.