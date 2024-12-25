Repair work of Ratna Bhandra of Srimandir to be paused again till this date

Puri: The repair and renovation work of Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir will be paused till January 3, 2025 starting today. This is done keeping in view the crowd of devotees for the New Year 2025. On January 3, the renovation will be resumed. The repair work of Ratna Bhandar will be resumed as per the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) of the Odisha government and the STJA.

On the other hand, on the occasion of Christmas, people are seen thronging to the Srimandir to take blessings of the Trinity deities. Tourists and devotees are enjoying in the beach despite the cold and rainy weather.

On December 17, the repair work of Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir had begun. For the same, arrangements had been done by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA). The Archaeological Survey of India was entrusted with the repair work of the treasure house of the Srimandir. It had estimated to complete the work in three months.

Special identity cards were given to the workers and officials involved in the repair work. Everyone entering the Ratna Bhandar will wear the traditional attire like the servitors.

After the work in finished all the jewellery will be transferred to the Ratna Bhandar. Here the estimation of the Ratna Bhandar will be done.