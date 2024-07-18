Reopening of Inner Ratna Bhandar, LIVE UPDATES

Puri: The reopening of the inner Ratna Bhandar is underway in Puri Srimandir presently. The 11-member team has entered the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath.

Rain has occurred during the reopening of inner Ratna Bhandar in Srimandir of Puri, the devotees have remarked it as auspicious. The Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba shall be present during the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir in Puri.

Chief Administrator of SJTA IAS Arabinda Kumar Padhee, informed that the jewels from the inner Ratna Bhandar will be transferred from the inner treasure trove chamber to the temporary strongroom.

On the other hand, the enumeration of the jewels in the inner Ratna Bhandar of the temple shall be completed within 30 to 40 days, said the Law Minister. Earlier, in 1978, the enumeration had taken 70 days.

After the opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar today, all the jewels will be kept in a temporary strong room. After that, ASI will be allowed to repair the inner walls of the treasure storage room, said the Law Minister.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES:

The snake helpline members have been kept on standby during reopening of the inner Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir.

The ODRAF team has also been kept on standby during reopening of the inner Ratna Bhandar

The ODRAF team has oxygen cylinders on standby in Puri Srimandir in case of any emergency while opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar

The District Collector has arrived to Puri Srimandir with the keys from the treasury to open the inner Ratna Bhandar

Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba enters Puri Srimandir through the southern gate of the temple of Srimandir

The 11-member team is now in the inner Ratna Bhandar of the Srimandir

Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba to be present in Srimandir during the transfer of valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar to the makeshift strongroom

The process of shifting of the valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar has been started: Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba

The shifting of valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar shall be completed by evening

The walls of the inner Ratna Bhandar need repair: Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba

The valuables from the inner Ratna Bhandar shall be shifted to the ‘Khataseja Ghara’. After the shifting of the valuables the doors shall be sealed.

The entire work is being carried out in accordance with the SOP: Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deba

The enumeration of the valuables of the Ratna Bhandar shall be done after the inner walls are repaired by the ASI, the decision in this regard shall be taken by the Chief Administrator of SJTA IAS Arabinda Kumar Padhee