Renowned Singer Humane Sagar’s sensorium improved, responding to simple commands

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar has gradually started to respond simple commands, informed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar today.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the AIIMS Hospital, where Humane Sagar is currently undergoing treatment, his sensorium has improved and he is responding to simple commands.

Human Sagar, on evaluation, was found to have MODS (Multi organ dysfunction syndrome)- Encephalopathy, Shock, Respiratory failure, Acute kidney injury, Hepatopathy, Thrombocytopenia, Coagulopathy, Acute on Chronic liver failure (ACLF), Bilateral pneumonia and Dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction.

At present, his condition is still very critical: having severe respiratory failure on high ventilator support, hemodynamic instability being maintained multiple vasopressors and Ionotropic support, anuric renal failure on continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT dialysis), read the press release of the hospital.

His sensorium has improved slightly and he is responding to simple commands, it added.

The hospital further said that Humane Sagar is on broad spectrum antibiotics, antifungal and other life supportive measures as per the standard protocol. He is being continuously monitored by the MICU team. Multiple specialist doctors are involved in his treatment and are taking care of his health condition.