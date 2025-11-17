Renowned Ollywood singer Humane Sagar dies

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Ollywood singer Humane Sagar died while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, this evening.

According to AIIMS authority, the 34-year-old versatile singer died at 9.8 PM due to pneumonia and multi-organ failures despite all efforts by the doctors to save him.

It is to be noted here that the eminent singer was admitted at the Emergency Department at 1.10 PM on November 14, in a very critical condition. However, his health condition did not improve despite continuous treatment with advanced life-support systems.

A team of specialists were continuously monitoring his health condition but unfortunately Humane Sagar breathed his last today.

Meanwhile, a wave of mourning gripped the entire Odisha, his uncountable fans and followers, and people associated with him especially in Odia film and music industries expressed their deep condolences over Humane Sagar’s death.

Humane Sagar was born in Titlagarh in Balangir district on November 25, 1990. His singing career began after he won the reality singing competition “Voice of Odisha Season 2” in 2012.

Humane Sagar’s magical voice was so soothing and pleasant that people of all ages especially the youth mass widely accepted him ever since his first song in the feature film Ishq Tu Hi Tu where he sang the title track composed by Abhijit Majumdar was released in 2015.

After Ishq Tu Hi Tu became a super hit, Humane Sagar became a household name in Odisha and he became the first choice of the music directors and composers. He has sung hundreds of songs which includes Odia films like Agastya, Baby, Gote Suaa Gote Sari, Abhaya, Happy Lucky, Kabula Barabula, Nijhum Ratira Sathi, Dil Diwana Heigala, Tu Mo Hero, Charidham – A Journey Within, Sundergarh Ra Salman Khan, Love Express, To Premare Padila Pare and many more.

Humane Sagar also made a Hindi Album “Mera Yeh Jahan” and has worked on various Odia music albums including “Tuma Otha Tale”, ‘Niswasa’, ‘Bekhudee’, and ‘Chehera’ in 2017.

Humane Sagar married Shriya Mishra in 2017, his fellow participant in the show Voice of Odisha Season 2 and the they have a daughter.