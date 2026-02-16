Reknowned odia singer Geeta Pattnaik’s funeral to be held at Cuttack today

Advertisement

Cuttack: Eminent playback singer of the odia music industry Geeta Pattnaik passed away on Sunday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. Her last rites will be performed today at the Sati Choura crematorium in Cuttack.

The singer will be accorded a Guard of Honour. Many distinguished personalities are paying their last respects at her residence in Cuttack.

Born on December 10, 1954, Geeta Pattnaik had a distinguished musical career. She became a recognized artist of All India Radio in 1971 and worked as a playback singer for numerous films. Beyond Odia industry, she has also worked in Bollywood and recorded songs in Hindi, Gujarati, Rajasthani and Marathi.

Her melodious portfolio includes bhajans, jananas, folk songs, chhandas, champu and modern tracks, earning her acclaim both in India and abroad. Iconic songs “Phur Kina Udigala Bani” from Jajabara and “Nadi Phere Sagaraku” from Naga Phasa made her a household name in Odisha.

