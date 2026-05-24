Rejected by girlfriend’s family members, youth ends life by suicide

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Baripada: Rejected by his girlfriend’s parents, a youth reportedly ended his life by committing suicide at Manida village under Rasgovindpur police station limits of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Brahmananda Giri (25). He consumed poison to end his life.

As per the video, which Brahmananda recorded moments before ending his life, he was in a relationship with a young girl of a neighbouring village for the last seven years. And both the lovebirds shared a very close personal bond, he claimed.

However, after learning about their relationship, the girl’s family members were planning to marry her off elsewhere and threatened him of dire consequences several times, he added.

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Expressing emotional distress and disappointment over the rejection by the girl’s family members, Giri took the extreme step by committing suicide.

After the last video of Brahmananda holding the girl’s family responsible for his death, his family members along with several villagers staged a demonstration infront of the Rasgovindpur police station and demanded action against the girl’s family members.

Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.