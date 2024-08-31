Registration for ‘Subhadra Yojana’ from tomorrow in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Registration for the much awaited scheme for Odisha women ‘Subhadra Yojana’ will commence from tomorrow. It was informed by the Deputy CM Pravati Parida in a video message on YouTube on Saturday.

She said that adequate application forms have been sent to all districts by the Women and Child Development Department.

The form will be available for the beneficiaries in all districts from today and the registration process will start from tomorrow.

The department has also clarified that all these procedures will be free of charge.

This application form will be available in sufficient quantity in all Anganwadi Centers, Block Offices, Municipal Offices, Mo Seva Kendras and General Service Centers in each district.

Applicants can fill the form and submit it at the nearest Mo Seva Center or General Service Center.

Beneficiaries must have Aadhaar Card/Number in their name to apply for ‘Subhadra’ scheme. Single-holder bank account (bank account in own name only) must be linked with Aadhaar card. This bank account must be active and capable of receiving direct cash assistance. The mobile number of the beneficiary must also be linked with the Aadhaar card. The department has requested not to be influenced by any misleading news regarding this scheme.

It is to be noted that this was the flagship programme of BJP and had been highlighted during the poll campaign.

The Department of Women and Child Development has launched ‘Subhadra’ scheme to strengthen the social and economic status of women.

Earlier, the detailed Guidelines have been issued by the department for this. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that one crore women of Odisha will benefit from this scheme.

