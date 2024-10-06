Registration for Habisyali Brata 2024 begins in Odisha, here’s how you can register before Oct 11

Bhubaneswar: The online registration for the Habisyali Brata 2024 has started from today, informed official sources adding that it will continue till October 11.

The Habisyalis can register themselves on the official website- district.odisha.gov.in to avail the facilities provided by the State government in Puri during the holy month of Kartika.

It is to be noted here that (Habisyalis devotes) elderly women and widows performing religious activities during the month-long observance, which is slated to begin from October 18.

It is to be noted here that the State government has sanctioned Rs 2.75 crore to accommodate and provide amenities for around 2,500 Habisyalis during the holy month of Kartika.