Regional auditions of KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India ends in Bhubaneswar, grand finale to be held in December, prize money increased to Rs 56 lakh; Watch

Bhubaneswar: The regional auditions for the 25th edition of KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India concluded in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Many contestants aged 13 to 15 from different parts of Odisha participated in the auditions held on the premises KIIT University.

The grand finale of this year’s KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India will be held in Bhubaneswar from December 21 to 23. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta was present at the event today and encouraged the contestants.

Besides, Ollywood stars Poonam Mishra and Suryamayee Mahapatra were the judges, co-founder and co-owner of designer brand Label Roshan Roshan Kumar Sahoo, eminent photographers Akhil Ranjan, Associate Professor-cum-Chief Warden of KIMS Dr. Tripura Mishra, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator of KIIT School of Fashion Technology Bauri Raula were present along with core committee members Malaya Mohapatra and Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak.

It is worth noting that a total of Rs 56 lakh has been reserved for the winners of the KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India. The winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, while if she studies in the KIIT, her fee will be waived 100 percent, i.e. up to a maximum of Rs 18 lakh. The first runner-up will be given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and if studies in KIIT, a maximum of Rs 9 lakh will be waived. The second runner-up will be given a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and a maximum fee of Rs 9 lakh will be waived if pursue studies at KIIT.

Similarly, there is a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each for the contestants who have excelled in various categories of the competition like Miss Rapunzel, Miss Photogenic, Miss Selfie (Most Likes on Facebook), Miss Fashion Girl, Miss Wiz Kid, Miss Cinderella, Miss Urvashi, Miss Catwalk, Miss Monalisa and Miss Active.

The KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India competition, which started in Keonjhar in 2001, has now gained popularity across the country with the support and guidance of renowned educationist and social worker and founder of KIIT and KIIS founder Achyuta Samanta.