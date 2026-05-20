Reel love turns real fraud, Odia actor arrested

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Bhubaneswar: An Odia actor has been arrested by Bhubaneswar Mahila Police on charges of cheating a film actress of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of marrying her.

The arrested actor has been identified as Rashmikant Bhuyan of Badamatha area in Mahakalapada.

The accused and the victim reportedly came in contact through social media reels and later developed a relationship. Besides, the couple was staying in a live-in relationship in the state capital city.

During this period, Rashmikant allegedly took money from the actress to produce a film. He acted as the hero in the movie while the complainant was cast opposite to him.

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Unfortunately, the film failed, following which the actress asked him to return the money. However, the accused allegedly neither returned the amount nor agreed to marry her when she raised the issue.

Finding no other option, the actress approached the Mahila Police Station and lodged a complaint against Rashmikant.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Rashmikant and forwarded him to court after completing the all legal process. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also read: Man arrested for making wife’s obscene videos viral after she denies to have physical relationship with his friend