Reel actor found hanging from tree in Bhadrak, suicide suspected

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Bhadrak: Popular social media reel creator Narayan Pathak has reportedly died by suicide at Bhadrak district of Odisha. The deceased was found hanging by the people at Banitia on Charampa Canal embankment under the police station of Bhadrak.

According to reports, Narayan Pathak, whose reels and post were highly appreciated by the viewers of social media was found hanging from the tree this morning.

On hearing about the same, the people from his family rushed and took down the body hanging on the tree.

People in the locality were completely shocked with his death news especially those who were fans of his videos and posts on social media.

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Many local people have already gathered on the spot whereas police have been informed.

Police investigation has began and cops have seized the body for postmortem.

Further investigation procedures are to find out the exact reason of him taking the drastic step are to follow while his last rites are also expected to be performed after autopsy.