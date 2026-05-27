Redhakhol: Worker dies after being electrocuted at crusher quarry, locals protest

Advertisement

Redhakhol: A man died after being allegedly electrocuted at a crusher quarry in Redhakhol area of Sambalpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a quarry connected with a crusher unit at the Heleik Crusher area under the Charmal police station.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Nayak of Tentelapani village under Kishorenagar police station of Angul district.

Sources revealed that Soumya had gone to the quarry in the morning to take a bath when he allegedly came in contact with electricity, got electrocuted and died on the spot.

Advertisement

Right after the incident angry villagers gathered at the crusher site and staged a protest demanding compensation for deceased family along with the shutdown of the crusher unit. They reportedly denied to move the dead body from the spot.

According to villagers, it is not the first death in relation to the crusher unit. Previously three persons died at the same crusher under mysterious condition, but the reason for deaths are still unknown till date.

After receiving the information, Charmal police reached the spot along with Redhakhol BDO and Tehsildar and are trying to pacify protesting villagers by holding talks with them. They have promised to investigate the incident.