Red warning issued for heavy rain, thunderstorm for two districts of Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that several districts of Odisha will continue to receive rainfall, lightning, hailstorms, strong gusty winds along with thunderstorm under the influence of the Kalbaisakhi on Monday.

As for the weather forecast, two districts of Kandhamal and Gajapati have received red warning for rainfall, lightning, hailstorm, strong winds with speed of 60 to 70 kmph and thunderstorm today.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected today in Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh districts.

Meanwhile, orange warning has been issued for eight district of the state including Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam and Nayagarh. These districts will witness thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50-60 kmph. Hailstorms and heavy rainfall may also occur at isolated places in Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

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The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow warning for several districts including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri and Khurda.

On June 2, the severe weather is expected to continue on Monday. The districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal districts have received orange warning for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph.

Another Orange Alert has been sounded for Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts due to thunderstorms and winds reaching 50-60 kmph. Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been forecasted for districts of Balasore, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jajpur, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda.

The severe weather conditions will continue to prevail in Odisha till June 4.