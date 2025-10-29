Red warning issued for 5 districts today for very heavy rain

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Red warning has been issued for 5 districts of Odisha due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall. Red warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts due to heavy rainfall and wind.

Similarly, orange warning has been given for in Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam districts due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea until tomorrow due to rough sea. Local warning number three has been issued for Gopalpur port and long-range warning number two has been issued for Paradip, Dhamra, Puri, Chhatrapur and Chandbali ports.

Chandbali in Bhadrak district received the highest rainfall of 74 mm due to the influence of cyclone Montha. The rain continued throughout the day yesterday. After a slight decrease in the evening, it rained again from midnight. Farmers are worried about the loss of crops due to the incessant rain.