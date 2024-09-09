Red warning for rain in Odisha in 9 districts, teams deployed and alert issued by SRC

Bhubaneswar: Red warning for rain in Odisha in nine districts, teams deployed and alert issued by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Low Pressure formed on September 5 over Bay of Bengal has turned into deep depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-north westwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours

The depression has intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 23:30 hours IST of yesterday, the 8th September, 2024. It is likely to maintain its intensity of Deep Depression till evening and weaken gradually into a Depression by midnight of today, September 9. Thereafter, it is likely to move west northwestwards across Chhattisgarh during subsequent 24 hours.

Red Warning:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places may occur in Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Bolangir, Boudh Koraput, Nabarangapur and Puri

Orange Warning :

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places may occur in Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Sambalpur.

Yellow Warning:

Heavy Rainfall in isolated pockets may occur in Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

Preparedness measures for heavy to very heavy rain:

The field level functionaries have been instructed to remain prepared to meet any eventuality including possibility of landslides in hilly areas.

The engineers in charge have been directed to keep close watch over the embankments especially weak/ vulnerable points in river/ canal embankments.

Flood fighting materials ready at strategic places and immediate action may be taken

to prevent any breach or to close the breach, damage of roads, if any.

to prevent any breach or to close the breach, damage of roads, if any. Drainage engineers/ officials may take steps to clear the congestion materials from the

drainage channels for free flow of flood/ rain-water.

drainage channels for free flow of flood/ rain-water. Urban Local Bodies have been instructed to make advance arrangements for dewatering from the areas likely to face water logging.

Deployment of ODRAF:

Malkangiri – 6 Teams

Koraput/ Jeypore – 2 Teams

Rayagada – 2 Teams

Ganjam – 2 teams

Kandhamal – 2 teams

Boudh – 2 Teams

Bolangir – 2 teams

Total 18 teams

As many as 12 teams are kept in readiness for 5 coastal and adjoining districts (Ganjam, Khordha,

Puri, Nayagarh and Boudh)

Deployment of Fire Services:

Five Teams one in each block of Malkangiri are deployed

Team from Nabarangapur and 1 Team from Jeypore have been moved to Malkangir

Teams of Bolangir, Koraput and other nearby districts are kept in readiness

Deployment of NDRF:

6 Teams of NDRF have been moved to Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh

2 teams are kept standby

De-watering:

For Bhubaneswar 30 additional pumps, for Cuttack 10 additional pumps and for Puri

10 additional pumps are kept in readiness

Senior Officers deployment:

Sundhansu Sarangi, DG, Fire Services & Home Guards, Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary to Govt., SSEPD and Shri Charan Meena, DIG Southern Division have been deputed to Malkangiri to supervise and assist district administration in disaster management.

The situation is being closely monitored.

