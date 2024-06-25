Red lights to be removed from traffic stops: Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister

Bhubaneswar: There shall be no red lights in traffic stops in Odisha anymore said the Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister on Tuesday.

The minister further added that, people are being highly bothered with the long waiting time at the traffic stops specially in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. There shall be proper arrangements relating to this matter.

It is further worth mentioning that, flyovers, approach road, etc shall be constructed for free flow of traffic in various major cities. Very soon there will be a departmental level meeting in this regard, the Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushnachandra Mohapatra.

The minister further said that the Metro Railway construction work will continues as it will her in better communication between the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The work in this regard shall be stepped up. It shall also be discussed as to how the work shall be done in a seamless manner during monsoons.