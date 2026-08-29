Red Ants Turn Source of Income for Tribal Communities in Keonjhar

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Keonjhar: Red ants, locally known as Kai, have emerged as a unique source of livelihood for tribal communities in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. Forest Protection Committees and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are collecting the ants from the forests and earning substantial income by supplying them to Nandankanan Zoological Park.

With the support of the Forest Department, the collected red ants are regularly transported to Nandankanan, where they are supplied to the Pangolin Breeding Centre. The red ants of Keonjhar have become a preferred food for the pangolins at the centre.

The initiative has provided local communities with an additional source of income. Tribal residents of Upar Kaipur in Keonjhar have reportedly earned around Rs 13 lakh by selling 3,662 kg of red ants collected from the forests.

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The Nandankanan authorities require around 15–20 kg of red ants regularly for the pangolin breeding centre. They had approached the Keonjhar Forest Department seeking a regular supply of the insects.

Since October 2023, the Keonjhar Forest Department has been supplying red ants to Nandankanan on a regular basis. Self-Help Groups sell the collected ants at around Rs 350 per kg.

Red ant colonies are commonly found on trees such as mango, sal and jamun. The initiative has not only helped meet the dietary needs of pangolins at the breeding centre but has also created a sustainable income opportunity for tribal communities dependent on forest resources.