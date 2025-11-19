Record breaking cold grips Odisha, Temperature to rise by 2-3 degrees in next 3 days

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experience bone-chilling cold as temperature has dropped below 10 degrees in various places of the state. The coldness in various places have broke record in the month of November.

G.Udayagiri has recorded the lowest temperature in Odisha with mercury at 5.3 degrees Celsius. Likewise, the temperature in Semiliguda is at 7.7 and Daringbadi has recorded temperature at 8 Degrees Celsius. Anugul shivered at a temperature of 9.8 Degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Center has forecasted that the temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees in the next three days. Despite the rising temperature, the cold conditions will continue to prevail in the state.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted that the southern parts of the country will receive rain till November 22 under the influence of the low pressure area formed over the South-West sea along the Sri Lanka coast.