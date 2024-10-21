Read what OAS topper Swetashree Mohapatra says about her result, inspiring indeed!

Bhubaneswar: OAS topper Swetashree Mohapatra said she studied for 8 to 9 hours daily after quitting her job in the year 2022 to appear for the OSC exams. She said she was delighted to hear that she was the topper. Read on to know what more sha has shared about her preparation, it is inspiring indeed!

While reacting to the results, Topper in the Odisha Civil Services Examination, Swetashree Mohapatra said that she used to study for 8-9 hours daily.

She further said, “I think the first reaction was I was very happy. I was a little relieved that I do not have to appear for prelims next week. We have prelims for OCS 2023 next week, she informed.

Swetashree further informed that, “I had an engineering background, and after that, I worked in the private sector. Then I left my job in 2022 and I started preparing. I used to study for 8-9 hours daily…”

She further advised that, “For those who are preparing or appearing for prelims this year, one thing that they should keep in mind is that they should know why they are choosing civil services. They shouldn’t choose the civil service just for the status of it…”

“The women as a gender are coming forward and they are getting better. When women work at ground level, they’ll put their minds and they’ll be able to solve challenges that are faced, especially by women, ” she said as she signed off.

It is worth mentioning here that the results were published on October 19 in which, Swetashree Mohapatra became the topper, Prinkil Parbin Parida secured the 2nd position, Ditpi Ranjan Pati secured the 3rd position and Prajna Parangama secured the 4th position. In the top 10 list, there were five male candidates and five female candidates.

(With Inputs From: ANI)