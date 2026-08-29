RC cancelled of over 20 lakh vehicles in Odisha, 30 lakh in danger

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Bhubaneswar: The registration certificates (RCs) of around 20 lakh vehicles in Odisha have been moved to a permanent archive and treated as cancelled due to long-pending non-renewal of mandatory documents.

Along with this, about 30 lakh vehicles have been kept in the ‘temporary archive’ and face cancellation if the owners do not renew the mandatory documents like valid insurance, fitness certificates, permits, tax papers, or Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, quickly.

According to the new vehicle classification system of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the status of vehicles is being checked based on the data in the VAHAN database.

The vehicles are categorized based on the expiry and renewal status of the necessary documents including RC. Vehicles whose necessary documents have not been renewed for a long time have been the most affected in this process.

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According to the official reports, around 1 crore 10 lakh domestic and commercial vehicles are registered in Odisha. However, only 40 lakh vehicles are said to have all the necessary documents in order. Meanwhile, 65 lakh vehicles do not have valid insurance.

Driving a vehicle without a valid RC is considered as illegal. So, the transport department has advised vehicle owners to immediately check whether the RC status of their vehicle, insurance, PUC and other necessary documents are valid or not.

This is specifically necessary for the owners of the 30 lakh vehicles which have been put in the ‘temporary archive’. They should renew the necessary documents and keep the records of their vehicles updated.

You can your vehicle status on the official Odisha Motor Vehicle Department portal.



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