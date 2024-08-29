RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to visit Odisha tomorrow, check details

Bhubaneswar: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will visit Odisha tomorrow to attend several official programs apart from seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings at Puri Shirmandir.

Sources said that the RBI Governor will land in Bhubaneswar tomorrow and will inaugurate the National CA Conference on August 31 in State Capital City.

On September 2, he is slated to visit Puri and offer prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple before leaving for Mumbai on September 3.

