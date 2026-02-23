RBI Establishes High Security Data Centre in Odisha to Strengthen Financial System Resilience

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India has established a high security data centre in Odisha to enhance the resilience, redundancy and operational continuity of the country’s critical financial infrastructure. The greenfield facility has been developed at Info Valley II in Khurda district near Bhubaneswar on an 18.55 acre campus.

The new centre is designed to host core computing systems that support key central banking functions, including currency management operations, payment and settlement systems and regulatory data processing. Officials indicated that the facility has been built with advanced physical and digital security architecture to safeguard sensitive financial information and ensure uninterrupted functioning of essential services.

The Odisha location was selected after assessing strategic risk factors such as seismic vulnerability, geographic exposure and concentration risk. The site is located away from high seismic zones and is not positioned along traditional subsea cable landing corridors, reducing potential risks arising from natural disasters or concentrated network disruptions. The move reflects a broader approach to decentralising critical financial infrastructure and distributing operational load across geographically diverse locations.



The data centre has achieved Tier IV certification, which represents the highest level of reliability and fault tolerance in global data centre standards. Tier IV facilities are engineered to provide continuous operations with built in redundancy, ensuring minimal downtime even during maintenance or unexpected disruptions.

This is the second such large scale facility developed by the central bank. The primary data centre of the Reserve Bank of India is located in Navi Mumbai, and the Odisha centre will function as a critical backup and complementary infrastructure node. Together, the two facilities are expected to strengthen India’s financial stability framework by enhancing disaster recovery capabilities and operational preparedness.

The establishment of the data centre in Odisha also underscores the state’s growing importance in digital and financial infrastructure development. With enhanced data security capacity and strategic geographic positioning, the project marks a significant step in reinforcing the technological backbone of India’s banking and payment systems.