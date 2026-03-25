Rayagada: Youth unknowingly swallows leech while drinking stream water, turns critical

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Rayagada: A youth was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally swallowing a leech while drinking water from a stream in Railima village under Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada district of Odisha on Wednesday.

As per the reports, the youth, identified as Shyam Huika, had gone to the nearby forest with friends to collect firewood. While quenching his thirst at a natural stream, he unknowingly swallowed a leech along with the water.

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Following the incident, he felt uneasy and thus the other rushed him to the hospital. The hospital authorities informed his condition remains serious, and doctors are monitoring him closely. Further updates on his health are expected after ongoing treatment.

After a few hours, Shyam’s condition deteriorated, and he was immediately taken to Kalyansinghpur Community Health Centre. Following initial treatment, he was referred to the district headquarters hospital for advanced care.