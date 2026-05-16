Rayagada youth abduction and murder case: Police nabs three accused

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Rayagada: The Rayagada police have nabbed three accused from Madanpur area in Aurangabad district in Bihar in connection with the much-discussed Hadapa Nikhil abduction and murder case.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Umesh Hial, Raj Seemli, and Akshaya Samal alias Tinkulu. They were nabbed from the jurisdiction of Madanpur Police Station in Aurangabad after an intense manhunt. Rayagada Superintendent of Police Swathy S Kumar said that the other accused will be arrested soon.

A total of six dedicated teams were formed under the direct supervision of Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar. The case involved several suspects who were constantly evading arrest during the chase.

The trio is being brought to Odisha on transit remand after completing all legal formalities. They are expected to reach Rayagada soon.

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The murder incident took place on the night of May 9 in Rayagada. The victim was allegedly abducted from the Indira Nagar area after miscreants opened fire over past enmity. His body was later recovered from the Tumbiguda area.

Following the death of Nokhil, the locals staged a protest and carried out the body of deceased Nikhil Hadapa with hundreds of people in attendance. At least 3 platoons of police force were deployed in the city to control the law and order situation.

The victim’s mother had lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified persons kidnapped and later shot her son dead. Investigation is continuing at full swing with raids underway.