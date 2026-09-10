Rayagada: Tusker Dies after Being Hit by Train, RPF and Forest Dept Launch Probe

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Rayagada: A tusker died suspectedly after being hit by a train near Bisamkatak in Rayagada district of Odisha. The tragic incident occurred near Brundabadi area. The carcass of the tusker was recovered near the railway tracks.

According to information, the body was found about 3 meters away from the tracks. It is suspected that the elephant was hit by a train during the night. It is not yet clear which train hit the tusker.

On being informed, RPF and Forest Department officials reached the spot and started an investigation.

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Sources said that four elephants had come from Kalahandi area a few months ago and were roaming in Bhatpur and Brundabadi areas of Bisamkatak block.

Meanwhile, rescue and investigation work is getting delayed due to continuous rain. More details about the death will be clear after a thorough investigation.