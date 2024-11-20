Rayagada newborn selling case: Child rescued, handed over to child welfare committee

By Himanshu
Rayagada child selling case

Rayagada: In the case of selling of a newborn baby in Rayagada district of Odisha, the said child has reportedly been rescued. The foster parents handed over the child to the child welfare committee.

As per latest reports, in the above case, the couple, who had allegedly purchased the said child, has presented the baby to the child welfare committee.

It is to be noted that the biological parents of the child allegedly sold their newborn baby with Rs 20,000. The incident took place in Nuapada slum under Chandili Police Station limits in Rayagada district on November 11. The child was born on November 3.

Reportedly, Rahul Dhanbadi and mother Kumuda of Nuapada had allegedly sold their newborn baby to a couple of Andhra Pradesh. The foster couple had kept the baby in their custody. However, today they brought the baby to the child welfare committee.

