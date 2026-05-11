Rayagada: Locals Hold Rally Demanding Justice in Nikhil Hadipa Murder Case

Advertisement

Rayagada: Hundreds of persons went in a rally today in Rayagada of Odisha seeking justice for a deceased who recently was killed allegedly by miscreants. Keeping in view the tense situation 3 platoon of Police Force have been deployed in the town.

A youth was allegedly murdered in Rayagada town yesterday, sparking tension in the area. Today it was seen that people went in a rally with the body seeking justice.

The deceased, Nikhil Hadipa of Reli Sahi, was chased by miscreants on a motorcycle and a four-wheeler at Indira Nagar 3rd Line around 10:30 PM. After an altercation, the assailants allegedly opened fire as he tried to flee.

Advertisement

Hadipa ran into a nearby house but was dragged out and abducted toward Ring Road. His body with gunshot injuries was found near the Nagavali River at Tumbiguda on the following morning.

His mother lodged a kidnapping complaint at 12:50 AM. Police registered a case and formed multiple teams. SP Swathy S. Kumar said the accused have been identified and four teams are working to nab them. A used cartridge was recovered from the spot.

Hadipa’s mother alleged another gang in the city was involved. His wife is three months pregnant.