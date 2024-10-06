Rayagada Forester Death Case: DFO Debendra Behera Suspended

Rayagada: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Debendra Behera has been suspended in connection with the death of the Forester Sanjay Nayak, who was found hanging at his rented house in Bhawanipatna on September 18.

A case has also been registered against Debendra Behera at Bhawanipatna Town police station.

As per reports, Sanjay was being tortured mentally and was asked to pay a commission of Rs 7 lakh for the preparation of the fodder in the nursery and purchase of the seeds. His family members also alleged that Behera was repeatedly torturing him and due to pressure he took this extreme step.