Rayagada: Elephant Eats Rice-Dal Kept Inside House, Throws Utensils at Night, Watch

Advertisement

Rayagada: An elephant reportedly ate rice-dal kept inside a house and threw utensils yesterday night in Rayagada district of Odisha. The incident occurred in Uparpoli village under Sunakhandi Panchayat of Kalyansinghpur Block in the district.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, around 1 AM last night, while the family of Kuli Huika was sleeping in the house, a wild tusker entered the village. Breaking the fence and wall of the house, it reportedly put its trunk inside and ate rice, dal, curry, gruel and ragi porridge kept in the pots. It also reportedly threw the pots and pans. The tusker also reportedly destroyed the pineapple farm outside the house.

Scared by the tusker’s menace, the family members stayed silent inside the house. Family members said they could not sleep the whole night in fear even after the elephant went towards the forest.

The family’s worry has increased as the pineapple cultivation has been destroyed.

Advertisement

On receiving information, forest department personnel reached the spot and investigated. Along with this, people of nearby villages have been made aware to remain alert about the elephant and not to go to the forest.

So far no reaction from the forest department has been received in this regard.

Watch the video here: