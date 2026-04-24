Rayagada: Elderly man, son-in-law found dead on Railway track

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Rayagada: An elderly man and his son-in-law were found dead on Railway track in Rayagada district of Odisha on Friday. They were returning home after undergoing medical treatment in Visakhapatnam.

Reports suggest the deceased persons belong to Kikia village near Kesinga of Kalahandi district.

As per reports, the body of the 80-year-old father-in-law Lingaraj Saha was found on platform number 5 in Rayagada. On the other hand, the body of 62-year-old son-in-law Sudam Nayak was found near Dahikhal station.

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It is not clear how and under what circumstances both of them died.

The body of the son-in-law was taken to the Muniguda Community Health Center for autopsy. Later, the body was handed over to the family.

The Muniguda GRP police is continuing further investigation.