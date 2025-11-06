Ravenshaw University students study on road as mark of protest over unsafe conditions of classrooms

Advertisement

Cuttack: Students of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack city studied on the road as a mark of protest over the unsafe conditions of their classrooms.

According to reports, the ceiling of the classrooms of Plus Three first and second-year students of the arts stream is in a dilapidated state for the last several days posing threats to their lives. They repeatedly requested the university authorities to address their problems, but they went unheard.

Advertisement

Fed-up with the apathy of the university authorities, a group of students today sat on the road in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office and studied as mark of protest. Later, their faculty member also joined their protest as mark of solidarity and took classes on the road.

However, the students withdrew their protest after getting assurance from the authorities of the university, who promised to repair the classrooms within 7-8 days and ensure their safety.