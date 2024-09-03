Ravenshaw University bans entry of outsiders after 6 pm

Cuttack: The famous University of Cuttack that is Ravenshaw has taken a major decision today. The Ravenshaw University as decided to ban the entry of outsiders into the campus of the university after 6pm.

According to reports, the Proctorial Board Meeting, the committee has decided the below mentioned points:

Outsiders entry after 06:00 pm should be restricted. More number of security personnel should be engaged in the Main gate. Outsiders cannot stay in hostels. Chief Warden will discuss with the wardens of the hostels regarding the same and frame rules. Security personnel must be more vigilant in sensitive arears like back side of Seven Pillars of Wisdom, Cafeteria, Library and Psychology Department, etc. Visitors log book must be strictly maintained in hostels. Log book for Outsiders vehicles should be maintained at the Main gate of the University