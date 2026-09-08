Raurkela, Kalinga Nagar Top Swachh Vayu Survey 2026; Bhubaneswar Holds 4th Spot

Advertisement

Odisha’s clean-air performance received a major national boost in the 2026 Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan, with Raurkela and Kalinga Nagar securing the top spots in their respective categories while Bhubaneswar held on to fourth place among medium-sized cities.

The results, announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Monday, were based on an assessment of 130 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The survey measures efforts to reduce air pollution, including progress in PM10 levels against the 2017-18 baseline.

Raurkela, Kalinga Nagar lead Odisha’s performance

As reported by The New Indian Express, Raurkela emerged as the best-performing city among the 42 cities assessed in Category II, which covers populations between 3 lakh and 10 lakh. It secured a score of 198.5 out of 200.

The result marks a sharp turnaround for the steel city. Raurkela had slipped to 19th position in 2025 after ranking 12th in 2024. Its latest score lifted it by 18 places to the top of the category.

Bhubaneswar also remained among the leading cities, scoring 193.5 and retaining fourth position for the second consecutive year. Firozabad and Guntur shared the second position, while Amravati stood third.

Odisha’s showing was even stronger among smaller urban centres. Kalinga Nagar, in Jajpur district, topped Category III with 198.5 points. Anugola followed in second place with 196.5, while Talcher finished third with 193.5 among the 40 cities assessed in the category.

Kataka, Baleshwar see further decline

Not all of Odisha’s cities improved their standing.

Kataka fell to 21st place in Category II with a score of 174. The city had ranked ninth in 2024 and 12th in 2025, making this its second consecutive year of decline.

Baleshwar also slipped further in Category III. After ranking seventh in 2024 and 11th in 2025, it finished 24th this year with a score of 170.

The survey assesses city-level action on several pollution sources and urban management areas, including road dust, solid waste, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction and demolition waste, emissions from diesel generator sets and commercial establishments, as well as information, education and communication activities.

The assessment process involves self-evaluation by cities, scrutiny by State-level Monitoring Committees, evaluation by the Central Pollution Control Board and subsequent field verification by independent committees.

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar wards secure national recognition

The 2026 exercise also expanded recognition to the ward level, with more than 7,400 wards assessed across the country.

Two Bhubaneswar wards — Ward 30, covering Sahid Nagar and adjoining areas, and Ward 36, covering Unit-V, Sachivalaya Marg and other areas — jointly secured the top position among wards with populations between 10,000 and 30,000.

Raurkela’s Ward 13 emerged first among wards with populations below 10,000. Bhubaneswar’s Ward 22 and Cuttack’s Ward 43 were also adjudged the best at the relevant level.

The national recognition for Bhubaneswar was received by representatives of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation at the Clean Air Day 2026 programme in New Delhi. National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava presented the award.

Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Standing Committee Chairperson Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar and senior BMC officials attended the programme.

Das attributed the recognition to the city’s sustained clean-air efforts and said citizens deserved the principal credit for the achievement.

Odisha’s clean-air push gets wider recognition

The 2026 Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan is the fifth edition of the annual assessment, which was launched in 2022-23 under the NCAP. The framework is designed to encourage cities to strengthen their clean-air action plans and improve implementation at the local level.

At the national level, the survey recognised the best-performing cities across three population categories. Lucknow led Category I for cities with populations above 10 lakh, while Raurkela and Kalinga Nagar topped Categories II and III respectively.

The ward-level exercise was introduced to strengthen the bottom-up approach to air-quality management and recognise efforts taking place within smaller urban units.

For Odisha, the concentration of top-ranked cities and wards marks a notable showing in this year’s assessment. Yet the contrasting performance of cities such as Kataka and Baleshwar also points to the uneven progress being made across the state.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the national recognition should be viewed not only as an acknowledgement of the work already done but also as a responsibility to keep clean air a sustained priority across Odisha’s cities and towns.