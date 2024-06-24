Ratna Bhandar will be opened for sure, dates to be announced soon: Odisha Law Minister Harichandan

Bhubaneswar: The Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of the Shree Jagannath Temple will be opened for sure and the date and modalities for the same will be announced very soon, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

While speaking to the newsmen, Harichandan said that the State government will very soon give a clear picture of the date and modalities to be followed while opening the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

But there is no doubt in opening the Ratna Bhandar by the State government, he added.