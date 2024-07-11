Ratna Bhandar to be opened on July 14, confirms Odisha Law Minister

Puri: The inventory valuation of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple shall begin on July 14, confirmed reports on Thursday. The confirmation in this regard was given by Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan. According to the sources, the development regarding opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath and his sibling as the high-level committee formed by the present Odisha government to supervise the inventory of valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar.

The Ratna Bhandar shall be opened, a particular allocated place shall be given where the gems shal be placed. The darshan shall not be affected during the opening of the Ratna Bhandar. The Chief Administrator of the temple has been asked to produce the key on July 14 before the Committee.

As per reports, the high level committee formed working under the chairmanship of Justice Biswanath Rath has taken a decision on the opening of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar. Meanwhile, the list of 16 committee members has been published.

Here is the list of members who constitute the committee which consists of eminent persons from various fields such as: Dr. CBK Mohanty, Chartered Accountant Rajeev Sahu, Jagdish Mohanty, Swami Pragyanandaji, Puri District Collector and Chief Administrator of Shrimandir are also in the committee. Harihar Hota, Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik, Janardhan Pattjoshi Mahapatra, Jagannath Dasmahapatra, Soumendra Muduli, Madhusudan Sinhari, retired IPS Prakash Mishra, ASI representatives have also been included in the committee.

It is worth mentioning here that relating to the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar, the state government on Wednesday informed the Orissa High Court that the report submitted by Justice Raghubir Dash Commission on the missing keys of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will be submitted before the new Cabinet soon.

Also Read: Justice Biswanath Rath Speaks About Opening Of Ratna Bhandar Of Lord Jagannath