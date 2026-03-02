Ratna Bhandar ornament counting to begin from March 25

Advertisement

Puri: The ornament counting (Ganati Manati) at the Shree Jagannath Temple will commence on Wednesday, March 25, following a key decision taken at today’s meeting of the Shree Mandir Management Committee.

The counting will begin during the suspicious Mahendra Bela on Chaitra Shukla Saptami tithi, between 12.12 PM and 1.45 PM. On that day, the temple doors will be opened and the process formally initiated.

Shree Mandir Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee confirmed that the State Government has approved the final Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The High Court has granted three months to complete the counting process. To ensure accuracy and transparency, e-cataloguing will be undertaken, and a special monthly calendar will be prepared.

Counting will not be conducted on special days, festivals, Saturdays, or Sundays.

For the Ratna Bhandar ornament counting, two dedicated teams (Supervising Team and Handling Team) have been formed.

The Supervising Team, chaired by the Shree Mandir Chief Administrator, includes two members from the Ratna Bhandar supervision committee and one servitor member.

Likewise, the Handling Team comprises one member of the Shree Mandir Management Committee, Pattajoshi Mahapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Tadhaukerana, Deulskarana, a Shree Mandir Bania sevak, two goldsmiths, two gemologists, and one officer from the Reserve Bank of India, among other.

The counting will be conducted in three phases- Movable (Chalanti) ornaments, Outer (Bahara) ornaments and Ornaments from the inner Ratna Bhandar.

