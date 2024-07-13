Ratna Bhandar of Puri Lord Jagannath temple to open tomorrow: Law Minister, watch
Bhubaneswar: The process of opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Lord Jagannath temple, Srimandira in Puri of Odisha will start from tomorrow, said Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in a press meet on Saturday evening.
The Law Minister also briefed about the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) that is to be followed in the process of the opening of the Ratna Bhandar.
Here are the important points that the Law Minister said:
- An SOP has been issued regarding opening process of the Ratna Bhandar.
- The said SOP has been provided to the concerned people.
- Efforts are being made to keep everything transparent in the inventory.
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials will be present during the opening.
- Srimandira chief administrator has been given the responsibility to find out an auspicious time (subha muhurta) for opening of the Ratna Bhandar
- A digital catalogue of the different jewelries of the Ratna Bhandar is to be prepared