Ratna Bhandar of Puri Lord Jagannath temple to open tomorrow: Law Minister, watch

Bhubaneswar: The process of opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Lord Jagannath temple, Srimandira in Puri of Odisha will start from tomorrow, said Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in a press meet on Saturday evening.

The Law Minister also briefed about the Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) that is to be followed in the process of the opening of the Ratna Bhandar.

Here are the important points that the Law Minister said: