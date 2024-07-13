Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath to be opened tomorrow, SOP and govt approval awaited

Puri: The Ratna Bhandar is all set to be opened on July 14, as per media reports. The approval of the government of Odisha and the SOP (Standard Opereating Procedure) is awaited. There is a cent percent chance that the state government’s permission and SOP will be issued today.

Preparations are underway for the opening of the treasure trove of the Lord and his siblings. The people of the state are anxiously waiting for the time when the Ratna Bhandar will be opened and the enumeration of the articles will be done.

The SOP has been sent to the State Government after being approved by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) and the Management Committee of the Ratna Bhandar Monitoring Committee. The State Government shall thoroughly revise and inspect the SOP. After 46 years, the inner Ratna Bhandar is scheduled to be opened. It was previously opened in 1982 and 1985.

However an effort was made in 2018, but was unsuccessful. The date however has now been fixed, people are waiting. The supervision committee chairman Justice Biswanath Rath said earlier that the inner Ratna Bhandar shall be opened on the July 14. The repair of the inner part of treasure trove is also a matter of great importance now. ASI is fully prepared for the repairs. If necessary, the repair work will be completed by working round the clock, Justice Rath added. Similarly, it is proposed to shift the valuable jewels in the Ratna Bhandar to a nearby makeshift house and then evaluate and enumerate them. The state government will consider all these proposals and their legal aspects and then take the final decision.