Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath opened, Odisha CMO shares X post

Puri: The long wait of 46 years has come to an end as the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannth has finally been opened on Sunday. It had last been opened in 1978.

The Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath has been opened and the news has been shared by the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office shared an X post in this regard.

The CMO shared a post in Odisha which roughly translates into:

“Jai Jagannath, Oh Lord!

You are the mysterious one. The whole world is run by your desire. You are the heartbeat of entire Odisha. You are the best introduction to Odia Asmita and Swabhiman of Odia race.

The four doors of the temple were first opened on your will. Today, after 46 years your will has prevailed again, the Ratna Bhandar has been opened. I strongly believe that this great work will be successful.

With your blessings, let every caste, caste, color and above all politics forget the differences and proceed to create a new identity of Odisha in the spiritual and material world, I pray.

Jai Jagannath”

Entire Odisha was waiting for this event with baited breath.