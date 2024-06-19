Puri Srimandira Ratna Bhandar not to open on July 8: Law Minister

Puri: Ratna Bhandar of the Srimandira in Puri is not going to be opened on 8th July, said Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha today. He further cleared that an officer of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had given a misleading information regarding opening of the Ratna Bhandar on July 8. Harichandan said that strict action is to be taken against that ASI officer.

As per reports, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan reacting in the matter of opening of the Ratna Bhandar on July 8 said that no decision has been taken in the Chhatisha Nijog meeting in this regard. Also, the government has also not taken any decision so far in this matter. Hence, the Ratna Bhandar is not going to be opened on July 8.

It is to be noted that earlier today news surfaced regarding opening of Ratna Bhandar of the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha. In that news it had been said that the Ratna Bhandar of Srimandira in Puri will be opened on July 8. The Law minister has cleared the air and said that it was all due to a misleading information given by an ASI officer.